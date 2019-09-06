Charges have been filed against a man from Branson for the July 20 armed robbery and kidnapping of two individuals.
According to a July press release, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a home invasion on July 20, at a residence on Rockford Drive at Holiday Hills resort near Branson. According to the release, a white male, identified as Trevor MacLain Lawson, 22, of Branson, walked into the residence, with a handgun, and confronted the resident and a home health worker. Lawson then tied up the resident, forced the home health worker into her car and forced her to drive him to an area at the end of Sunset Inn Road. Lawson then tied up the home health worker and left her in the car.
Lawson took a purse, its contents and cell phones before being picked up by someone in another vehicle. Both victims were able to untie themselves and get help. Neither of them were injured, the press release stated.
In a Sept. 3 press release, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell said Lawson has been charged with 1st degree robbery, two counts of 2nd degree kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action.
Lawson has been held in the Taney County Jail on unrelated charges since July 28, and as of press time remains in the jail without bond, according to the release.
Lawson will appear in Taney County Court on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. Lawson is additionally being charged with 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle, according to online court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.