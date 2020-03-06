In advance of Silver Dollar City’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee, author and former Silver Dollar City employee Mark Kumming, recently released a new book called “Rube Dugan’s Diving Bell: A History and Memoir of a Beloved ‘Lost’ Silver Dollar City Attraction,” which recalls the history of one of the park’s earliest hit rides.
“So many people enjoyed Rube Dugan’s Diving Bell back then,” Kumming said in a release. “It was a fun and exciting ride for guests, and an absolute joy to work there. I am happy to be able to present this interesting and uplifting story to folks who may remember the ride, or those who’ve only heard about it and wondered what it was all about.”
According to a release, the diving bell attraction concept came from Tom Reidenbach, a Florida architect who specialized in theme park attractions. The ride was designed to have a massive motion simulator, as well as numerous effects, making it groundbreaking at the time.
In fact, the ride was even pitched to the Disney theme parks, who wrote it off as “impractical.” Silver Dollar City moved ahead with the project, sinking more than $1 million into construction.
Rube Dugan’s Diving Bell went from the drawing board to open for park guests to enjoy in about a year.
The diving bell used cutting-edge design, development and, at that time, state-of-the-art computer technology, using a motion simulator capsule, film, audio effects, special effects, and a live actor. Plus, the ride featured a strong story-line to go along with Silver Dollar City’s overall theme.
The ride simulated a plunge into Silver Dollar City’s Lake Silver aboard the diving bell, or “boat that floats underwater,” racing against the villainous Eli Tolts to the bottom of Lake Silver Dollar for treasures untold. Guests were able to follow all the actions out the “windows,” which were actually video screens.
Rube Dugan, who was already a popular Silver Dollar City character, was the inventor and Captain, and his nephew, Junior Dugan, was the pilot. For the ride, Rube Dugan was voiced by cowboy actor Slim Pickens, while Junior Dugan was voiced by another cowboy actor, Dub Taylor.
Together, Rube and Junior took Silver Dollar City guests on “an action-packed ride that included underwater thrills and spills, leaks, a rock slide, explosions, and an encounter with the ghost of Grandpappy Dugan.” Kumming played the role of “Junior Dugan” from 1979 to 1984,
Although the ride was quite popular, due to high operation and maintenance costs, as well as a ride time of 20 minutes, it was closed in 1984. The following year, Silver Dollar City opened the Lost River of the Ozarks.
In late 2018, construction began on Mystic River Falls at the former location of Rube Dugan’s Diving Bell and the Lost River of the Ozarks. This new water attraction, as well as the whole “Rivertown” area, which includes the new Rivertown Smokehouse, represents an investment of $27 million.
According to Kumming, the years have seen the diving bell become known as one of the most beloved “lost” attractions in the theme park’s history over the years, which led him to write the book. Kumming said “the book allows readers to essentially have a ‘last ride’ on the diving bell, and goes on to explain what it was like to work at the attraction, and how the ‘magic’ was done that made the ride convincing.
According to a release, the book took him 11 years to complete, and features more than 260 pages and over 130 illustrations. The release also stated “this history and memoir is written in a heartwarming, nostalgic manner, and is woven with humor.”
The park will open March 17 for Spring Ride Days, and will celebrate its 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee later this season, which was the perfect time for Kumming to release his book.
“I felt the diamond anniversary year for Silver Dollar City was the perfect time to release the book to a general audience,” Kumming said. “It’s a unique look at Rube Dugan’s Diving Bell from my perspective as an ‘insider’ at the attraction.”
“Rube Dugan’s Diving Bell: A History and Memoir of a Beloved ‘Lost’ Silver Dollar City Attraction is now available for purchase at amazon.com.
