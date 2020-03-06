The force is strong in Branson this weekend following the recent arrival of a screen-used lightsaber, used by Mark Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
Now through Sunday, March 22, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium in Branson will serve as the temporary home for the lightsaber. The arrival of the historic movie piece purposely coincides with Branson Con 2020, which is being held this weekend at the Welk Resort’s in Branson.
Ripley’s Branson General Manager John Dixon said that, as a company, Ripley’s Entertainment has started to tip their toes into the comic convention scene, even recently making appearances at San Diego Comic Con in California and Dragon Con in Atlanta, Georgia.
“So we’re going to our people. So this year, we decided to exhibit with a booth at the comic con here in Branson. We got to thinking about it and thought, ‘Hey, that ties into this. Can we get it?’ And (the lightsaber) just happened to be in Orlando at the time, back at the warehouse. So it was available for us to bring here. So that’s kind of how it all worked out.”
The lightsaber was purchased at the Profiles in History Hollywood Auction in 2017 for $450,000. The screen-used lightsaber prop was a part of the personal collection of Gary Kurtz, who served as a producer for “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”
When it comes to the amount of money Ripley’s is willing to spend to obtain a new item, Dixon explained that spending $450,000 for a film prop can be viewed as pretty normal.
“We pay anywhere from 10 bucks to, like, the Marilyn Monroe dress, which was almost $5 million, and anywhere in between. It obviously depends on the piece, the relevance of it, how important of a piece it is and what direction we’re looking at that time,” said Dixon. “We’re looking to get more BIONs, which are Believe It or Nots. So that’s the kind of cool stuff we’re looking at right now.”
While there were many lightsabers created and used throughout the filming of the original trilogy, this specific prop was used by Luke Skywalker on the ice planet of Hoth. The lightsaber can be seen on-screen while Skywalker is hanging upside down inside an ice cave and he has to use the force to retrieve his lightsaber from the snow and save himself from becoming the next meal of the Wampa, according to a press release.
The lightsaber features several special characteristics that explain why it was specifically chosen for those particular scenes. According to members of the film crew, the fins on the lightsaber had to be riveted while filming in Norway, because the cold snow caused the metal to contract, breaking the glue. Once filming moved indoors, the rivets were painted black to cut down on their reflection, meaning the Ripley’s lightsaber was likely limited to the snow scenes on Hoth. The addition of a D-ring to attach it to Mark Hamill’s belt, as well as notched fins, denotes this lightsaber from the ones used in A New Hope, according to ripleys.com.
The lightsaber was constructed by using the handle of a vintage 1930s Graflex camera flash gun, and still has the original Graflex logo etched into it. A 1930s Graflex camera will also be on display alongside the lightsaber. Pieces of the camera were used as the props department were forced to get creative due to the unusually low film budget of $11 million or $40 million in today’s market, according to the release and starwars.fandom.com.
At Branson Con 2020, attendees who stopped by the Ripley’s booth on Friday evening, not only had the chance to see the film prop up close, but were given the opportunity to be photographed holding the lightsaber.
Those who missed the lightsaber’s appearance at Branson Con 2020, will be able to find it in the photo area at the Ripley’s Branson Odditorium, which is located on the second floor.
At the end of the lightsaber’s limited engagement in Branson, Dixon teased that they have some new surprises coming to the Branson odditorium that are going to have folks wanting to come back for another visit.
“We’re completing the biggest renovation we’ve done in 10 years. So we’ve spent about $250,000. We’ve worked on some inside, with still more pieces coming in, which I won’t give away at this time. But we’ve got one more thing coming in that’s going to be super cool,” said Dixon. “It’s going to be awesome. And then we just got done finishing up the outside. So we’ll put what we call our Ripley’s Art Garden back outside. So we’ll have all those pieces back here in the next month or so. Then we’re going to add a few new pieces to it.”
Ripley’s Branson is also serving a Branson Con 2020 sponsor and as a special thank you to con-goers, they are offering 50% off the price of admission to the Branson odditorium when they show their armband at the front desk.
Ripley’s Branson opens daily at 9:30 a.m. From Sunday to Thursday, the last ticket is sold at 6 p.m. and on Friday’s and Saturday’s the last ticket is sold at 8 p.m.
Visit ripleys.com/Branson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.