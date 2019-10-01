Community members will have the opportunity to taste-test more than 30 different kinds of chilis at the 15th Annual Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Firefighters Chili Cook-Off.
This year’s fundraising event is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School on Sunday, Oct. 6. Dinner tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children three and under. All the proceeds benefit the SSCFPD Auxiliary, which is then used to help fund a number of things, according to SSCFPD Auxiliary President Carrie Padilla.
“This money that we raise really goes right back into our department for any extra needs that they might need outside the budget or also into the community where we sponsor events like the School Readiness Fair. We provide the food for that,” said Padilla. “It’s also for recruitment and retention for our firefighters as far as the family BBQ that we host each year. We also have a banquet that our department puts on, and we provide prizes and things like that for our volunteers, just to keep up that brotherhood.”
Padilla added that this year’s event will be one of the biggest events they have ever had.
“We’ll have lots of different opportunities available to support the fire department in other ways such as a silent auction and the raffle. We’ll have fried pies, which are always wonderful. Bounce houses for the kids. Some other surprises we have going on like a cake walk and games where they can win prizes.”
New this year, the Masonic Lodge will be on site to host a Missouri Child Identification Program, better known as MOCHIP, at the fundraiser. At the event, MOCHIP will create a packet of information that can be used by law enforcement as an aid to locate a missing child or adult. The packet will include a USB drive that will include the child or adult’s physical description, photos, digital fingerprints and contact information; a dental impression with DNA that can also be used as a scent specimen for search dogs and more. The information MOCHIP collects is never stored in a database, but is all turned over to parents or guardians.
“That is a completely free event put on by the Mason’s,” Padilla said “We invite everyone to come out and take advantage of that, even if you’re not attending the chili cook-off you can enter through a separate door to just take advantage of that.”
Padilla shared that while the original goal of this event is to raise a little bit of money for the fire department, they also wanted to have an event that could bring the community together. She added that anyone with an interest in joining the fire department as a volunteer, this event is a good opportunity to learn more.
“We have amazing training opportunities if anyone is interested,” said Padilla. “We just really want to bring everyone together in this one location, and every year it’s just gotten bigger and families look forward to it every year.”
Branson West resident Jennifer Maloney and Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi will serve as special guest judges at the cook-off. Padilla said they are also still in need of items for the silent auction and are looking for volunteers to assist the Mason’ with the MOCHIP event.
“It is a huge event the Masons put on, but many hands make light work I always say,” said Padilla. “So we really need volunteers that would be willing, from different organizations or just an individual that would like to help, because they’re passionate about that cause and helping get those children finger printed and photos taken.”
Contact the district office at 417-272-1510 to become a volunteer or donate a silent auction item.
“We’re 15 years going strong. Come on out,” Padilla said. “It’s the cheapest lunch in town on a Sunday afternoon, so come out and experience it, have a fried pie and just meet your neighbors.”
