Ozark Beach dam, which experienced damage due to flood debris, was repaired by crews from Liberty Utilities July 29.
“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience, and I’d like to thank our crews for their quick work once lake levels allowed for safe repairs. Improvements made to the dam in 2008 allowed us to make repairs more quickly than in past floods, and we will continue to look for ways to strengthen our equipment and improve service and reliability for our customers,” Plant Manager, Randy Richardson said.
As of July 29, information sent by Liberty Utilities states that the damage has been repaired and residents should expect to see lake levels in Bull Shoals drop. According to Liberty Utilities, the lake levels at Taneycomo reached their normal levels of 699.75 at 2 p.m. July 29.
With the recent flooding this past spring, two section of the spillway gates at Ozark Beach Dam, which created Lake Taneycomo, were damaged. The damage, according to an earlier press release sent by Liberty Utilities July 9, included extensive damage to airlines that did not allow the spillway gates to be raised properly.
This damage caused skewed lake levels to both lakes, with Taneycomo water dropping while Bull Shoals flooded significantly. According to Liberty Utilities, Bull Shoals was cresting the top of Ozark Beach Dam.
