The Branson Chamber of Commerce and Taney County Partnership hosted their annual Economic Development luncheon on Monday.
Executive Director of the Taney County Partnership Jonas Arjes presented what the organization has been working on and what is to come in 2020 for Taney County.
More specifically, Arjes focused on the topic of workforce development and housing….mostly the affordable housing development on Fall Creek Rd. by developers Dan and Mark Ruda.
This housing development, according to Arjes, will supply approximately 40 affordable housing units.
Ann McDowell, Executive Director of Project Branson, discussed the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District and explained how even though there hasn’t been construction on 76 since 2017, the hard work has continued on behind the scenes.
“So here’s where we are today (the 76 revitilazition project). Petitions were submitted to the city of Branson’s clerk, Lisa Westfall, on Feb. 14 about 2 p.m….those documents must be certified by Lisa’s office, and they have a maximum of 90 days to complete the task. When at least 86 of those petitions, or 51% of the property owners, have been certified then we move forward.
“And the next step is for the city of Branson, or the city council, to approve the petition to amend the boundaries and add the property to the district (Presley’s to the Branson Ferris Wheel). We anticipate that action happening June or July, maybe sooner, but mostly likely June.”
Other topics of conversation included WonderWorks Branson and Aquarium at the Boardwalk, two big projects taking place on W. 76 Country Blvd.
Chuck O’Day, director of new development and construction, with Aquarium at the Boardwalk and Megan Jackson, sales manager, with WonderWorks Branson were there to shed some light on the development of the projects.
According to O’Day, Aquarium at the Boardwalk has an estimated opening date in August of 2020. Aquarium at the Boardwalk, has a development cost of over $52 million, will be open 365 days a year and will provide approximately 50 jobs with an annual salary to employees between $45,000-$50,000.
According to Jackson, WonderWorks Branson has an estimated opening date of April 8. Wonderworks Branson will be open 365 days a year and will provide approximately 50 jobs.
Both of these opening dates are subject to change.
