Area residents are invited to put their card-playing skills to the test during the Branson Charity Poker Tournament on Nov. 2 at Vasken’s Deli in Branson.
This charity tournament is being hosted in partnership by Grand County and Ozarks Entertainment Charity Poker. Grand Country Resort Marketing Manager Travis Howard said this event is just one of the handful of events Grand Country hosts each year to benefit local nonprofit organization the Branson Education Foundation.
“We typically do the half marathon and 5K every year, the Run Grand County Race,” said Howard. “But we started thinking that we wanted to give people the opportunity, either those that don’t want to go out and do the run or can’t do the run, to support the foundation as well.”
Registration for the tournament is on site and on the evening of the tournament. Entry into the tournament is a $50 donation to the Branson Education Foundation.
“It strictly just goes back to the Branson (school) district. So the locals that are coming in to play, they know their money is going back to kids in their local area,” Howard said. “They do a lot of classroom grants for teachers that either need some extra supplies or maybe something a little unconventional that’s not covered in their normal supply list. They also do the scholarships for high school students that are needing a little extra help getting into college and paying for that as well.
Players in the tournament will begin with a $50,000 starting stack, and there will be a 50% player prize pool payout to the winner. Players also have the ability to buy their way back into the tournament through the first break.
“We encourage everyone of all player levels to come out and enjoy this event. It’s a very relaxed event that we hope to grow and expand every time we play,” said Howard. “Anyone and everyone that is willing to make that donation towards the foundation is welcome to come play and enjoy it and have a good time with us.”
The tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. Vasken’s Deli is at 3200 Gretna Road #100 in Branson. Additional event information can be found on the Branson Charity Poker Tournament page on Facebook.
