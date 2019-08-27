Two College of the Ozarks Character Camp families volunteered their time on Aug. 19 and 20 to perform routine maintenance and landscaping to the grounds at the Bonniebrook Homestead, the restored family home of Illustrator and Kewpie doll creator Rose O’Neill, now operating as a museum.
The Character Camp families are made up new C of O freshmen and two upperclassmen students.
The families spend the first week of their college experience together doing various activities and volunteering at various locations around the area.
An internationally known artist, cartoonist, illustrator, writer, poet and women’s suffrage activist, O’Neill is probably recognized most for her cartoon characters, called Kewpies, that were also made into popular dolls.
“She was America’s first woman cartoonist,” said Susan Scott, Bonniebrook Historical Society president.
Scott said O’Neill was a self-taught illustrator who created numerous art covers for magazines in New York and illustrations for books.
“There’s so much more to Rose O’Neill that people don’t realize,” Scott said.
In the late 1930s, O’Neill moved to BonnieBrook permanently, and after suffering from a series of strokes, died in 1944.
Visit roseoneill.com, as well as cofo.edu for more information on Bonniebrook and College of the Ozarks.
