The Branson Centennial Museum in downtown is hosting another edition of “Tuesday Talk,” its monthly event featuring various topics of local historical interest presented by knowledgeable speakers, at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
This month’s “Tuesday Talk” will feature “The Life and Times of a Literary Fire Chief,” Carl A. Sparks, who was a firefighter for 42 years, and served as a former Branson Fire Chief.
He is also an active pilot, flight instructor,and the recipent of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. In addition to all that, Sparks has also published three novels, Rescue Flight, Operation Firestorm, and Kinsman.
Sparks and his wife Sue live in Branson, and they have a son and daughter, as well as and “five perfect grandchildren.” Teaching his son and one granddaughter to fly are some of God’s many blessings. Besides flying, writing and reading, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling.
The Branson Centennial Museum is at 120 South Commercial Street in downtown.
Visit wrvhs.org, or call 417-239-1912.
