Wellness for Warriors is coming to Cox Medical Center Branson.
According to CoxHealth’s website, Wellness for Warriors is centered around easing the transition back to civilian life after military service.
“This population is large in the Branson area, and for the last two years, we have been asked to take this program to Branson,” said CoxHealth Volunteer Coordinator Kerry Miller. “We are already building relationships with the military community, the first responder community and the staff at CoxHealth Branson.”
The class will meet every two weeks and will introduce active military, veterans, first responders and their families to mind and body techniques to help with life enhancement and overall well being.
“We created Wellness for Warriors to help our current military and veterans at CoxHealth along with our own EMS, Air Care and Public Safety Teams,” said Miller.
“We also wanted to connect with this population in our community, which includes law enforcement, firefighters and dispatchers. This population’s need for ongoing support and connection is key for them. We started having meetings and reaching out, and in three years we experienced a 677% growth.”
Wellness for Warriors is available at no cost to all active and retired military personnel, as well as active and retired first responders.
“Starting Feb 18, and every other Tuesday at the CoxHealth Hospital in Branson, we will be meeting at 6:30 p.m.,” said Miller. “We will be communicating on a variety of topics that impact personal wellness. We will also be launching a daytime meeting at the (Branson) RecPlex in the near future.”
Miller helped create the unique Cox Health Wellness for Warriors program that, in addition, caters to the needs of first responders, who are often left without the help they may need.
“We are unique in that we are part of a large hospital system, and since we address wellness holistically, we are able to tap into many departments to be part of what we do,” said Miller. “The American Hospital Association reached out to us to share our mission at a National Conference because the need is huge. While current military and veterans have many resources, our first responders have limited resources, and we are becoming the go-to program to help them.”
According to CoxHealth’s statement on social media, the peer services as well as the physical and mental well-being training will be performed by professional and peer instructors.
“Wellness for Warriors is open to all active military, veterans, active and retired first responders, and their families,” said Miller. “We provide services and resources that promote physical and mental wellness. Classes are led by professional speakers and instructors.
“We do raise money through donations, sponsors, and grants to help us with anything that might cost us.”
According to Miller, Wellness for Warriors consists of 20 CoxHealth volunteers that assist with the program, as well as an advisory board of approximately 15 key staff members throughout the CoxHealth system.
Email wellnessforwarriors@coxhealth.com for more information.
