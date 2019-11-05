The Branson High School Theatre group’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a Tony Award-winning play that features a unique take on how an orphan called “Boy” became Peter Pan, opens Thursday night.
“‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ is a prequel to ‘Peter Pan,’ which tells kind of how he got to Neverland, and how he got his name and things like that,” said Senior Alex Knudsen, who stars as Boy/Peter. “I was very fortunate to have seen a production of this before, so I already had an emotional attachment to it. This show is so inventive and creative, and it captured my attention from beginning to end.”
This theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels was conceived for the stage by directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker.
According to senior Mackenzie Godfrey, who plays Teacher and is an ensemble member, the show not only moves at a fast pace, but it evokes all the right emotions.
“It’s heartfelt and genuine, and very family-friendly,” she said. “It’s also simple, but complicated at the same time because a lot happens. And, you have to pay attention (laughs).”
The Branson High School Theater production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” is again directed by theater teacher and director Erin Townsend.
“Miss Townsend is awesome, and she really knows how to draw us all together as a theater family,” Junior Heather Hinnen, who plays Molly Astor, said. “That’s what makes this show that much more sincere, is because it’s about camaraderie, and as a cast and crew here at Branson High School are one big family.
“We have a great cast of 23, great tech and deck crew members, and we also need to thank Grant Moody, who does so much for us all.”
As far as why folks should catch this production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” at Branson High School, it’s all about the people involved, according to one cast member.
“You won’t find this same group of talented kids with this much passion performing in any other theater in town,” said Kamryn Bicek, who plays Ted. “Our cast is one of the best we’ve ever had. It’s a group of 23 of us who work our butts off every day to make sure that our production is something that will resonate with the audience forever.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Branson High School. Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for everyone else.
Call 417-334-6511, ext. 5013, or email bhstheatre@branson.k.12.mo.us to reserve tickets.
