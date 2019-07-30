Branson’s giant-screen Imax is joining Lionsgate films and many theaters around the country in celebrating the 40th anniversary of Producer, Writer and Director Francis Ford Coppola’s critically acclaimed, award-winning classic “Apocalypse Now” by giving folks the chance to experience the Vietnam War epic like never before with a special engagement of “Apocalypse Now Final Cut” Aug. 15 and 18.
“They’re only doing this in limited theaters across the country, and we’re excited to be one of those,” Branson Imax’s Marketing Director Tom Forster.
As part of this special event, Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex has invited one of the film’s co-producers, Academy Award-winning Gray Fredrickson, to be a guest at the Aug. 15 showing, which is the actual 40th anniversary of the film’s release. Forster said there may be a meet and greet after the film, and “maybe an informal discussion before the film.”
Frederickson received an Oscar for producing “The Godfather Part II,” alongside Coppola, and was nominated for an Academy Award for producing “Apocalypse Now.” In fact, those two films, as well as “The Godfather,” are listed on The American Film Institute’s top 100 films.
His 20-year association with Coppola also saw him produce “One from the Heart,” “The Outsiders,” and co-produced the Academy Award-nominated “The Godfather Part III.” He also served as Executive Producer on “UHF” starring Weird Al Yankovic, “Ladybugs” starring Rodney Dangerfield, and “Heaven’s Prisoners” with Alec Baldwin.
Frederickson has also been Vice President in Charge of Feature Film Production at Warner Brothers/Lorimar, and wrote the original story for the Twentieth Century Fox film “Bad Girls” starring Andie MacDowell, Drew Barrymore, and Madeline Stowe.
He also has many TV production credits, and in 2000, Fredrickson started a technical film and video program at the Oklahoma City Community College. Although he serves as “An Artist in Residence,” he still continues to produce movies.
As far as the “Final Cut” of the film, the release states it “has been restored from the original negative for the first time ever and digitally remastered for Imax with crystal clear images and powerful surround sound.”
“In truth, I’ve always wanted ‘Apocalypse Now’ to be exhibited in the grandest format of cinema conceivable,” Coppola said in a release. “And now audiences will have a chance to experience ‘Final Cut’ in the most immersive format in existence.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Aug. 15, and 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Tickets are currently on sale.
Visit bransonimax.com for tickets.
