The CDC has experienced a breakthrough in the e-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury (EVALI).
Recent CDC laboratory testing of bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid samples (fluid collected from the lungs) from 29 patients with EVALI from 10 states found vitamin E acetate in all of the samples.
This is the first time the CDC has detected a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with EVALI.
Vitamin E can be found in many everyday items, but does not usually cause harm when ingested as a vitamin supplement, food or applied to the skin. Previous research has suggested that when vitamin E acetate is inhaled, it may interfere with normal lung functioning.
In the case of vaping, Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in the production of e-cigarette/vaping products because it resembles THC oil. Vitamin E acetate is also used as a thickening ingredient in e-liquids.
According to the CDC, laboratory test results of BAL samples from the 29 patients submitted found vitamin E acetate in all of BAL fluid samples, THC was identified in 82% of the samples and nicotine being identified in 62%.
The CDC also tested for a range of other chemicals, including plant oils, petroleum distillates like mineral oil, MCT oil, and terpenes (which are compounds found in or added to THC products) but none were detected in the BAL fluid samples tested.
Even with this breakthrough the CDC will continue to search for more possible cause(s) of EVALI.
According to the CDC, no single source has emerged as the cause of EVALI to date, and it may be that there is more than one cause of this outbreak. Many different substances and product sources are still under investigation due to the lack of evidence to sufficiently rule out contributions of other chemicals of concern.
As of Nov. 5, 2,051 cases of EVALI have been reported to CDC from 49 states (excluding Alaska), the District of Columbia, and 1 U.S. territory.
Thirty-nine deaths in 24 states and the District of Columbia have been confirmed with more under investigation. The median age of deceased patients being 53 years and ranged from 17 to 75 years.
The current reported death toll by state are as follows:
Alabama, California (3), Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia (3), Illinois (3), Indiana (3), Kansas (2), Massachusetts (2), Michigan, Minnesota (3), Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon (2), Pennsylvania, Tennessee (2), Texas, Utah and Virginia.
There are 1,378 patients with data on sex, as of Oct. 15, with 70% of patients being male.
Among 1,364 patients with data on age as of Oct. 15, the median age of patients is 24 years while ages range from 13 to 75 years and 79% of patients are under 35 years old.
Percentage by age group category is as follows:
–14% of patients are under 18 years old;
–40% of patients are 18 to 24 years old;
–25% of patients are 25 to 34 years old; and
–21% of patients are 35 years or older.
Among 867 patients with information on substances used in e-cigarette/vaping products in the three months prior to symptoms occurring, as of Oct. 15, around 86% reported using THC-containing products while 34% reported exclusive use of THC-containing products and around 64% reported using nicotine-containing products while 11% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.
The CDC strongly recommends people not use e-cigarettes or vaping products that contain THC, especially from sources such as friends, family or in-person/online dealers.
The CDC’s findings are updated every Thursday on their website.
