The Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club hosted its 16th annual chili cook off Saturday at the Branson-Hollister Lions Club, and, although final numbers were not available as of press time, according to organizer Tony Espy, it was another success.
“It went well,” he said. “I think it was equal to last year’s.”
The chili cook off featured 11 competitors – five restaurants and six service organizations, as well as a live auction, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, entertainment, and plenty of food.
Winners of the cook off were chosen in two competitions: A panel of judges in a blind taste test, and by those attending, who could vote for their favorite chili by donating to a collection. Restaurants and service agencies. In both competitions, chilis were judged in two categories: Restaurants and service organizations.
According to Espy, the top restaurant chili according to the judges was Bob Evans, followed by Shoney’s. The top restaurant in the people’s choice judging was Branson Cafe, followed by Rib Crib.
The top service agency chili according to the judges was Branson Fire & Rescue, followed by Western Taney County Fire Protection District. The top people’s choice service agency chili was the Branson Police Department, followed by the Hollister Rotary Club.
