Residents and visitors should not be alarmed if they hear the city of Branson’s Outdoor Warning Sirens on Tuesday, July 30, while the Branson Fire Department helps provide routine maintenance and repair services to several sirens. As part of this maintenance, some or all of the sirens may be activated for one minute or less each time.
Branson’s Outdoor Warning Sirens are used to notify people who are outdoors at area attractions, golf courses, water parks and shopping malls to seek shelter indoors and to seek information. The sirens could mean anything, including, but not limited to, flooding, a severe thunderstorm or even a tornado. That is why when the sirens sound, it’s important to find a safe place indoors, then find out what is going on.
Once the sirens sound and a person seeks shelter indoors, information can be found from NOAA Weather Radios, live broadcast media and smartphone applications. Sirens are typically activated in emergencies for three (3) minutes on and three (3) minutes off until the warning terminates. Outdoor warning sirens are typically activated for tornadoes, Doppler indicated radar or life-threatening winds at or above 70 mph.
The city also performs a monthly operational test to the sirens on the second Wednesday of each month.
