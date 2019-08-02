The intersection of College Street and Commercial Street in Downtown Branson was closed for a short time the evening of July 30, as the Branson Police Department investigated an auto-pedestrian accident that left two people injured.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. a driver pulling his truck out of a parking space drove up onto a concrete curb and became stuck. When the driver and female passenger exited the truck, it became free from the curb and began rolling downhill and struck both the driver and passenger, according to information provided via email by Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit.
In an online press release, the Branson Police Department said the driver was transported to CoxSouth hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The passenger suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. Investigators believe the driver failed to properly secure/control the truck in his efforts to remove it from its position on the curb.
The truck also struck a city bench and a light pole, according to information provided by Pettit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.