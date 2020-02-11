While no major Missouri Department of Transportation projects will be taking place in Taney County in 2020, MoDOT officials are working to keep residents updated on what’s to come.
During her bi-monthly visit with the Taney County Commission, MoDOT Southwest District Area Engineer Beth Schaller presented commissioners with an update on what projects will be coming to the county.
Schaller said that for the 2020 construction season, MoDOT will be completing some chip and seal projects throughout Taney County, but their next major project won’t start until next year.
“What we do have coming up in the future is, we will be overlaying Route 65 basically from Ozark down to the (Ozark Mountain) Highroad in 2021,” Schaller said. “That does include some minor safety improvements. We were able to take some savings from other projects in the past and put that towards some minor safety improvements.”
Schaller explained that those safety improvements will include extending some deceleration lanes and putting in guard cables along the curves in the Saddlebrook area.
“We still continue to have issues with crashes in the Saddlebrook area. Even though we put the high friction surface treatment on the curves. We’ll go back in with that high friction surface treatment again, but that’s mainly what we’re looking at,” said Schaller. “The most significant change … is we are putting in, right there past Saddlebrook as you’re going southbound past the visitors center, we will actually be putting in a climbing passing (lane). That’s the first one that we’ve had in the area since we upgraded to our four-lane facilities.
“There haven’t been climbing lanes on that roadway in a long time.”
Schaller added that if future funding becomes available and this installation proves to be efficient, they’ll probably begin looking at a few more climbing lanes in the future.
At the meeting, Schaller also provided an update on the Beaver Creek Bridge in Kissee Mills. After a routine safety inspection found that the concrete bridge columns that support two of the four girders were severely deteriorated, MoDOT temporary shut down the bridge for repairs at the end of November 2019.
Schaller said crews will have to return to do some additional work on the bridge in the future.
“At the end of the bridge there’s an expansion joint … but our bridge engineers said that those expansion joints have basically locked up. They’re no longer allowing the bridge to expand and contract,” Schaller said. “He felt like maybe that was some of what contributed to the damage underneath. So he’s wanting to go in and try to get those joints repaired.”
Schaller said, based on the type of repair work, crews probably won’t need to shut down the bridge to traffic, but they may have to close at least one lane. She added that there isn’t a time schedule for that work yet, but MoDOT does plan to use it’s own crews for the project.
Other bridges being placed on MoDOT’s project schedule include the Lake Taneycomo Bridge and the Long Creek Bridge.
“We’ve got a Taneycomo bridge on (U.S.) 65 as you’re going south from Branson to Hollister. We’ll be working on deck repairs to that in 2021. Mainly focused on the southbound. We’ll do a little bit of work to the northbound, but it’s a lot younger,” Schaller said. “Then (the) Long Creek (bridge) is coming up. That’s the big one in 2022. We are continuing to work in the background on that, getting our environmental clearances, working with the Corps of Engineers to make sure they’re in the loop and they know what we’re going to come forward with.”
Schaller added that in the southwest district a lot of their expenses are being put into aging bridges.
“A lot of stuff on the interstate was built in the 50s. A lot of lake bridges were built in the 50s and 60s, also. We have issues throughout the state,” Schaller said. “But in our area, specifically, it seems like the lake bridges and the interstate bridges are all on the same timeframe, which makes it kind of unique for us. But we’ll continue to address those.”
Schaller also gave commissioners an update on MoDOT’s legislative priorities for 2020, which she said continue to be the same as they’ve been in past years.
“We would like to see a primary seat belt law, and we’re trying to get something passed that would limit the use of smart phones and distracted driving for our roadway users. We are placing an emphasis on … our buckle up, phone down campaign. We’re really, really pushing that,” Schaller said. “Our usage actually went from 82%, which had been flatlined for several years as far as seat belt usage.
“We’ve seen it steadily increase and we’ve gotten up to about 87%. We’ve got 12% or 13% based on surveys of the population who are not using seat belts, and they count for over 60% of our fatalities. So your odds are not good if you’re not wearing a seatbelt and are in a wreck.”
Schaller’s full presentation to the commission can be heard at taneycounty.org under the audio files tab. Visit modot.org for additional information about ongoing and upcoming projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.