Ozarks Water Watch is offering a limited number of grants to assist area residents in need of replacing their failing septic systems.
The grant funding is being made available to residents who live in the Crane Creek and the Lower James River Watersheds, according to Ozarks Water Watch Projects Director Ronna Haxby.
“So the region is going to be as far north as Clever. It goes diagonally down west to Aurora. Then it crosses back over to Cape Fair. So it would include all of Crane, all of Hurley, all of Galena.
“It’s goes as far east over to Highlandville, Spokane and then down to Reeds Spring,” said Haxby. “Then the lower watershed includes all of the Cape Fair region and all of the lower James River, right up to where the White River and the James River come together.”
Haxby explained that several organizations are working together to complete a James River Watershed Management Plan.
The funding for which is being made available through a Clean Water Act Grant from the Department of Natural Resources.
“Part of that is a demonstration project, which is designed to have an impact on the water quality in the basin,” Haxby said. “So we needed to have a focused project in an area where we know we have a lot of failing septic systems that we might be able to have an impact on helping some folks replace these septic systems.”
Ozarks Water Watch is implementing a program to replace a minimum of five failing septic systems. Haxby said that the amount of financial assistance a household could receive ranges between 50% and 90% with a maximum of $18,000.
“It’s limited funding. We only have $50,000 that we can spend on septic replacement,” Haxby said. “The amount we can provide is based on the homeowner’s income and household size.
“The lower the income, the higher percentage we can provide through a grant.”
Other than location, Haxby said residents must also own the property and be the homeowner to receive this assistance.
“They have to have a failing septic system and it has to be deemed as failing either through an inspection by a septic inspector or by the county septic regulator,” said Haxby. “So lets say if they have an old metal tank, that’s automatically a failing system.
“If they’ve had sewage backing up into their home or surfacing in their yard, then that would be considered a failing system. So whether its a tank failure or a lateral system failure then we would be able to help.”
Haxby also explained that the effluent (liquid waste or sewage) from a failing septic tank can often times get into the ground water or surface water, depending on the type of failure and its location.
“In the Ozarks we have what is called karst geology, which means that if it gets into the ground water, we have lots of little fissures, and the ground water can just go and go and end up into a stream. It will come out into a spring or a creek.
“If it surfaces then the rain water can wash all that off into a little creek or stream or something that gets into the water shed, into the surface water.”
Interested homeowners are encouraged to first contact Haxby to determine their eligibility for this assistance.
“They do have to provide proof of income and proof of ownership,” she said. “Fill out the application and follow all the procedures. Follow all the guidelines and then we can then determine what percentage they would receive.
“They do have to get three bids from license installers.”
Haxby added there is a pump out program for residents living James River Watershed, who don’t have a failing system, but are in need of getting their tank pumped out.
Residents in need of that service are also encouraged to contact Haxby at 417-739-5001.
