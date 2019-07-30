An agreement between the Branson School District and the city will put a school resource officer on each campus in the district.
Branson aldermen approved, on first reading, a memorandum of understanding between the district and the city. According to Police Chief Jeff Matthews, the agreement will allow four officers to work with the district.
“That puts an officer on every campus,” Matthews said.
According to Matthews, the district will reimburse the city for 75% of the gross salary and benefits package associated with the position, while the remainder will be funded through the police department’s budget.
Alderman Bill Skains thanked the public for their part in making this possible, noting the funding comes through the Public Safety Sales Tax that was approved by Branson voters in 2018.
“This just shows how important those funds are,” Skains said.
When asked about the school district eventually covering more of the costs for the officers, Matthews said there are conversations planned with the district.
