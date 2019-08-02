In the past few years Taneyhills Community Library in Branson has undergone major changes. These changes do not just extend to the extensive renovation that has been done, but also includes the addition of many databases, access to ebooks and an updated selection of books.
“If you have not been in this library in the past five years, you need to come and see the library because it is not the library you remember,” Adele Groote, Secretary of the Board and Heard of Marketing for the library, said.
The renovations took place in two parts, Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock said.
They began with the front desk portion of the library in an effort to create a more inviting and open space for visitors, then moved on to revamping the children’s’ room with help of a $350,000 grant from the Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation, according to Schemper-Carlock.
With the grant, the library also added a technology center that serves as a meeting spot for various businesses in the area.
“Between those two renovations, that has really been the launching pad for the increase that we’ve seen in library memberships as well as in our circulation, which has just increased year after year,” she said.
With an increase in demand for access to the library and the services that it is able to provide for the community, the library has been able to add programs such as Junior Gardeners, expand their selection of books and even add a selection of ebooks that are available via an app.
This, according to Schemper-Carlock and Groote, is popular with the library patrons that live further away from the library.
“We primarily serve the residents, but also we have a number of tourists that come in here, particularly to use the computers [and] to read our newspapers and magazines,” Schemper-Carlock said.
According to her, in addition to the grant from the Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation, the library has also received funding from other organizations like United Way, the Hollister Rotary Club and the local Lions Club, which recently donated funds for Infobase, a learning centric database for all ages.
The library relies nearly entirely on volunteers, Schemper-Carlock explained. Since the library is not state funded, they try to keep costs down as much as possible to be able to continue to provided free services and programs for their visitors.
According to her, between the library and thrift and book stores, there are nearly 150 volunteers.
The youngest volunteer, Connye Cruz, began working at the library when she was 12 years old, Schemper-Carlock said. Cruz, according to her, has a way with visitors and is always willing to lend a helping hand to patrons.
The library offers membership cards to individuals for $5, or $10 for a family card. This card provides access to the library’s numerous databases and large ebook collection.
The library also offers many services and programs for people of all ages.
For information or to learn about the upcoming fall programs, call the library at 417-334-1418.
