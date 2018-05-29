A Hollister resident played a role in helping secure cancer research funding in U.S. Congress’s fiscal year 2018 spending bill.
Kristina Smith, who also serves as the director of special services at Hollister School District, was one of 150 advocates from 33 states who journeyed to the nation’s capital in March. There, according to a press release from Fight Colorectal Cancer, a national nonprofit advocacy organization, Smith and others met with lawmakers and sat in on congressional meetings before President Donald Trump signed Congress’s FY2018 spending bill.
According to the press release, the bill includes a $3 billion increase for the National Institutes of Health, a $20 million increase for the Department of Defense’s peer-reviewed cancer research program.
According to Smith, the group was prepared to fall short of their goal.
“It was huge,” Smith said of her reaction on hearing the news. “The budget (process) was so confrontational, and there were a lot of cuts made.”
Having made a previous trip to D.C. in 2017, Smith said she’s learned that a single voice, given an opportunity, can make a difference. Smith, whose husband, Joe, died in 2014 after a 16-month battle with colon cancer, said her story made an impact on the representatives she met with.
“If there’s an effort, something you’re super passionate about, go after it,” she said. “Out a story, a personal story, a face to your cause. Because when they’re looking at numbers, it can just be that, numbers, but when they’re looking at numbers and they say ‘I remember a little boy in Missouri who will never have his dad growing up and his wife doing everything she can to help find a cure,’ there’s a little more extra weight on their plate to remember it’s not just numbers.”
Personally, Smith said the experience has helped show there is an opportunity to make something good out of a loss of life.
“We still have greatness to show this world,” Smith said. “For my son to be 14 months old when his dad passed away, to know he was a good man, a man of honor, and that there’s a bigger cause to help others like they helped us when we were going through our darkest days. I think that’s what it means, that you can make good out of bad.
“You may have to look deep and it may take you a while ... but the good outweighs the bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.