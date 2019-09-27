People from all across the United States will soon be traveling to Branson to participate in the 4th Annual Run Grand County Half Marathon and 5K Race.
The event is being held at Branson Landing on Sunday, Oct. 6. Participates who register before Oct. 3 will have an advance registration fee of $80 for the half marathon and $35 for the 5K.
The fees for late registration will go up $10 and $5 respectively for the half marathon and 5K race.
All of the money collected from the registration fees are donated to the Branson Education Foundation, according to Grand County Representative Jennifer Robinson.
“What the Branson Education Foundation does is ,they are a non-for-profit and 100 percent of the money they collect goes directly to Branson schools and it is given to the teachers in the form of classroom grants and given to students in the form of college scholarships,” said Robinson. “The race was formed as a way to bring our community together and to support the foundation and support our local schools.
“So that’s our driving force behind the race each year.”
The classroom grants provided by the Branson Education Foundation go toward things such as purchasing educational materials, as well as items a student might be in need of like clothes or hygiene supplies.
Robinson said there are currently just over 325 people registered to run in the either the half marathon or the 5K.
“This year we’ve brought in people from over 30 different states that are going to be traveling across the county to run the half marathon,” Robinson said. “We’ll also have the Half Fanatics Club, an international running club that comes here each year. It’s kind of like their club reunion, if you will, and there’s about 35 of them coming in.”
As opposed to many area 5K races, Robinson said she wanted interested participates to know that the 5K route is completely flat and is open to all ages and athletic abilities.
“So you can run or you can walk. It’s family friendly. Strollers are welcome,” she said. “I think a lot of people get turned off at a Branson race because of all the big hills, but our 5K is completely flat.”
Everyone who participates in the half marathon or 5K races will receive a swag bag that will include a T-shirt, a hat, a water bottle and a blanket.
All race finishers will also receive a cowboy hat and a finishers medal. At the end of the race there will be awards presented to the overall race champions and age group winners.
Race participates are also eligible to receive a special rate to stay at the Grand County Inn.
Additional information, a race map and online registration forms can be found at race.grandcountry.com.
