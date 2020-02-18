Priscilla Williams, a senior at Branson High School, will join the ranks of high school basketball’s elite legacy with her inclusion as a member of the prestigious 2020 McDonald’s All American Girls Team.
She is the first player from Branson, and the first from southwest Missouri, to receive this honor in the program’s 43-year history. Williams will be recognized with a special jersey presentation before the Branson High School girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 21 at Branson High School.
Her coach is Kip Bough.
Williams will compete alongside 23 other top female high school basketball players from throughout the United States at the All American game scheduled April 1 in Houston.
She will play for Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.