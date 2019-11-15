A bill amending chapter 6 as it relates to microbreweries passed its first reading by the Branson Board of Aldermen.
“This just kind of opens up this business opportunity for businesses that want to put a microbrewery here in Branson,” said Chris Lebeck, city attorney.
This ordinance brings city code as it relates to microbreweries in line with Missouri law as follows:
–Cleans up definition of a microbrewery to emphasize that the primary purpose of a microbrewery is the brewing and selling of beer, with an annual production of 10,000 barrels or fewer.
–Removes the 50% food sales requirement and original packaging requirement for off-premises consumption for microbreweries.
–Allows for a liquor by the drink license opportunity for microbreweries.
–Allows for a malt liquor license opportunity for microbreweries.
“We noted that last time we (the city of Branson) expanded the number of licenses was back in 2011, so we expanded the number of licenses for malt liquor from four to six and also opened up the opportunity for microbrewery to serve liquor by the drink,” said Lebeck. “(Another state law) allows businesses, such as microbreweries, to have customers come in with their own container, 32 ounces to 128 ounces, and have it filled with that intoxicating liquor.”
More details can be found at bransonmo.gov/AgendaCenter on page 875 of the Nov. 12, 2019 full agenda and the 2019 Liquor Lawbook - State of Missouri Alcohol & Tobacco Laws & Regulations.
The bill passed with a vote of 4-1 with Alderman Bob Simmons voting against the bill.
