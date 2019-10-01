On Saturday, Oct. 5, the public is invited to help the Missouri Department of Conservation celebrate the second birthday of a two-headed western rat snake Tiger and Lily.
The party is being held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. Birthday festivities will include crafts, cupcakes and an opportunity to observe the noon feeding of some of the other snakes housed at the conservation center. MDC Interpretive Center Manager Alison Bleich said in a press release that feeding a snake that has two heads, but only one body, is challenge.
“We have to keep the heads separate when they are eating,” Bleich said in the release. “Since they share the same throat, it wouldn’t be good for them to both eat a mouse at once or to try to swallow the same mouse.”
Tiger and Lily were found in the fall of 2017 by a family in Stone County. The birthday party is free and open to the public.
