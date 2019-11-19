The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce honored individuals and organizations at its annual Lake Splash event Nov. 15.
Approximately 400 people attended the event – a new record – at Chateau on the Lake Resort.
Among those who were honored was Terry Plumb, a battalion chief with Southern Stone County Fire Protection District. According to the chamber, Plumb was traveling when he witnessed a car crash. He stopped and pulled the victim from vehicle, which had erupted in flames.
Plumb was given the Guardian Award, which recognized a first responder “and their fearless and unselfish service in helping keep our community safe.”
The Business of the Year Award was presented to Tanco II Lumber Company in Branson West. A new location built in Branson West this year created 30 new jobs and tripled the business’ total space. According to the chamber, Business of the Year is awarded to “a business in the Table Rock lake area that has demonstrated outstanding customer service, a high-quality product or service, and a strong commitment to the community.” The award was accepted by owners John and Carla Stauffer.
Long-time businessman Ken Bowling was presented with the Trailblazer Award. According to the chamber, the Trailblazer Award is given to an individual who “has forged the path for others in the Table Rock Lake area, has demonstrated invaluable leadership either in business or community development in the past (at least 10 year ago), and influenced the community in a positive manner.”
Also according to the chamber: “Bowling is credited with passing Stone County’s sales tax to fund county government, and paving the way for establishing planning and zoning. As a builder, he assisted with renovations at the county courthouse. Under his leadership, the county purchased electronic voting machines and numbered county roads for easier emergency response (prior to 911). Mr. Bowling was a founding member of Ozark Marketing Council and served as Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce board chairman.”
Finally, the Reeds Spring Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks was honored with the Community Service Award. This award, according to the chamber, is presented “to an individual or an organization who, through unusual services and commitment, has improved one or more of the following characteristics of the community: Quality of life, economy, educational opportunities, beauty, serenity and safety.’
The award was accepted by Reeds Spring Unit Director Jon Follis.
Also according to the chamber: “The Boys and Girls Club in Reeds Spring is dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging, positive self-esteem and accomplishment in all kids. The Reeds Spring Unit serves 170 students a day. In addition to targeted programming, they offer homework help, hot meals and a safe place for kids to be after school.
“Their focus is on relationships and helping youth succeed academically, have character and demonstrate a healthy lifestyle through their actions and choices.”
The evening also featured a silent auction and a live auction.
