As deer hunting season is once again upon us, the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 in Forsyth is once again collecting deer hide donations for their National Service Commission Veterans Leather Program.
The Elks leather program was initiated when the Elks of California launched a hide-gathering program in 1948. Today, Elks Lodge’s in 19 states participate in the collection of deer hides, which are used to make gloves for wheelchair-bound veterans and occupational therapy leather kits, according to elks.org.
“We take those hides, get them tanned and then we’ve got an organization that makes the gloves for us. They’re fingerless gloves, and we give those gloves away to our disabled veterans that are wheelchair bound or they have to use walkers to get around to help protect their hands,” said Elks Lodge 2597 Veterans Leather Program Chairperson Nathan Brooks. “Last year we gave away 3,460 pair of gloves to our disabled veterans in the veterans homes, nursing homes, rehab centers.”
Brooks added that in 2018 alone, the Elks collected more than 19,800 deer hides nationwide.
“Missouri came in No. 1 in the nation with the collection of deer hides at 9,648 deer hides. Iowa came in second with 4,350 and Arkansas came in third with 2,437,” said Brooks. “To give you a rough idea money-wise, the veterans gloves that were distributed to our disabled veterans was 3,460, and they’re valued at $25 a piece, so that comes out to $86,500 that the Elks gave to our disabled veterans.”
The deer hides that are donated are also used to make leather crafting kits that are distributed to hospitals and clinics through various veterans programs.
“The total value that the Elks donated to our disabled veterans (in 2018) through the gloves, through the leather kits and then just the leather that is distributed to help our disabled veterans comes out to $677,081.31,” Brooks said. “The Elks have a saying, ‘That as long as there is veterans, they’ll never be forgotten,’ and we strongly work towards that goal of never forgetting our veterans.”
Brooks said that a few years ago, he traveled to Mt. Vernon to personally deliver gloves to 15 veterans, which he said was a special experience.
“To see the look in those veterans’ eyes when they received those gloves, and it’s really hard to explain the feeling that a person gets when they do something like that,” said Brooks. “I couldn’t believe how much those veterans appreciated somebody thinking about them and being willing to do something like that to help them. It was just amazing to see the look in their faces and to see the, I guess you would call it, love. I don’t know. It’s hard to describe.”
Hunters who would like to donate their deer hides can contact Brooks to arrange a pick-up or drop-off location. Brooks explained that if it’s going to be a couple of days before someone can get the hide to him, the best thing to do is toss it in the freezer.
“Just roll it up and throw it in the freezer in a plastic bag and then bring it to me frozen,” Brooks said. “A lot of times I’ll take 10 or 15 a night and I’ll just pull them out of my freezer two or three days ahead of time to thaw out, and then I salt them down. They don’t have to worry about salting them down or anything like that.”
Brooks said if anyone knows of a veteran who could use a pair of gloves, they can contact their local Elks Lodge, and somebody will be sure to get that veteran a pair of gloves at no charge.
Brooks can be reached at 417-263-6283. Visit elks.org.
