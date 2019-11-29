Strategic Planning Committee Meetings will be conducted by the Reeds Spring R-IV School District on December 2-4 at the First Baptist Church of Kimberling City’s East Campus, 116 Heaven’s Way in Kimberling City.
They will meet Monday, Dec. 2 from 6-8:30 p.m. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. with introductions, orientation and a review of strategic planning components to follow.
On Tuesday Dec. 3 and Wednesday Dec. 4 they will meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m., lunch will be held at 12 a.m. and snacks and drinks will be available all day.
These meetings are open to the public. Reeds Spring R-IV School District welcomes community members, business owners, parents, staff and students to attend these meetings.
According to the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Travis Kite, the community will have a chance to serve on the committees and support objectives they may be passionate about.
“Parents will have an opportunity to give their input through that process,” said Kite. “It will also help establish some focus for the district as far as going forward and making decisions, and those decisions will, in the end, really give us an opportunity to grow towards educational excellence for our students and our community.”
This process is for a five year focus. Each year these action teams come together to review the work that’s done, update/revise, and go forward with what plans that have been established.
“It comes down to this being the most important planning process the district can complete,” said Kite. “It gives us a focus for the future, and it gives us some parameters and a lens to provide a focus (on long-range district decisions).”
According to a press release from the school district, throughout these three days, the committee will establish united, district-wide beliefs and a clear mission that will help drive decisions and actions for the upcoming years. The committee will also establish parameters and objectives, giving the district a focus as future teams create action plans that provide structured steps towards meeting district goals.
“We are very excited about this process, I think it’s a great opportunity for our district,” said Kite. “It’s a great opportunity to get the community to get involved and for us to establish and identify some of those core beliefs and core values that we have and go forward addressing the needs that we’ve identified through the process. It really gives us a plan for making decisions as we go forward.”
More information about ways to become involved in the Strategic Planning process will be shared by the Reeds Spring School District after the December meetings.
