The city of Forsyth is hosting its annual citywide clean up on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Forsyth Citywide Clean-Up is only for those who reside within the city of Forsyth and is offered with the intent of providing residents the opportunity to clean out their garages, basements and closets, and dispose of old worn out items and junk, according to a press release.
Participating residents must have all their items by the curb no later than 6 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 7 for pick up, as the items will be hauled away with the regular trash.
Items that have been deemed acceptable for pick up include indoor and outdoor furniture, beds, mattresses and large furniture (a limit of two), clothes, televisions, monitors, microwaves, hand and small power tools (oil and fuel must be drained), carpeting and padding (must be cut down into four-foot sections or smaller), and basketball goals (must be broken down to five-foot lengths).
Items that will not be accepted include tires and wheels, items over six feet in length, propane tanks, appliances, large lumber or landscaping ties, construction and large remodeling pieces, rocks, bricks, concrete, fluorescent/CFL/HID light bulbs, medical items (such as needles), hazardous waste (such as paint, oil, personal cans or fertilizer), brush, limbs, yard waster, batteries and no vehicle parts (such as motor, doors, hoods, riding mowers, motorcycles or ATVs).
Any non-acceptable items left by the curb will be left at the curb for disposal by the resident. Crews cannot access personal property to assist with moving items to the curb. Items will not be picked-up at businesses, apartment buildings or vacant homes, the press release stated.
Call 417-546-4763 for more.
