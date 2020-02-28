The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its inaugural 1st Friday Fun Night at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at The Woodlands in Forsyth.
For the 1st Friday Fun Night, Forsyth chamber member Wendy Youngblood, with Modern Woodmen of America, is sponsoring a free trivia night.
“There’ll be appetizers, we’re going to do a trivia and there’ll be prizes,” said Youngblood. “It’s a completely free event. We want business owners to come. Bring business cards for networking. We want individuals and families to come just to have a good family night out.”
Youngblood added that her plan is to make the trivia game itself pretty laid back and relaxed.
“I’m going to set people up in teams. I’m going to pick them as they come in, so people can get to know other people. So we’ll set them up in teams, and I plan on a team of four. I have prizes for the winning team also,” said Youngblood. “It will be questions in all kinds of areas. I’m not going to stick to one area.
“It will be fun. If you’re a serious, serious trivia player you’ll do great, and if you’re someone that’s not very serious and you go, ‘Oh, I never win,’ you’re going to get some of the answers, too.”
Youngblood explained that the chamber’s inspiration behind hosting this all new monthly event was to give area residents the opportunity to come together as a community.
“The Forsyth chamber has really been trying to change the way people look at us. We want people to know in the area that we’re here for the community and we’re for the businesses,” Youngblood said. “It’s a networking event and also a family event where we can get to know people in the area, their needs and help businesses and reach out to people.”
The chamber plans to make the 1st Friday Fun Night a monthly event, and any area individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring an event is encouraged to contact Youngblood.
“Every month, it will probably be somewhere different and a different sponsor. We just want to move it around,” said Youngblood. “Of course, it needs to be in Forsyth. This is exclusive. We’re going to keep it in Forsyth and the surrounding area, so Kirbyville, Protem, Cedar Creek or somewhere around in there.”
For additional event information or to become an event sponsor contact Youngblood at 417-239-5793. The Woodlands is located at 300 Coy Blvd in Forsyth.
