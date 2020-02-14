Andrew Zubrod, information technology technician, received the city of Branson’s Feb. 2020 “Service and Excellence” Employee of the Month award.
The city of Branson honors a city employee every month whose performance embodies the city’s values and goes above and beyond in their designated role.
Zubrod went above and beyond by helping the finance department replace an outdated business license printer.
According to the release, Zubrod is asked for a lot by city departments but he is always helpful, responsive and courteous, even when others interrupt his current task to shed light on another task that requires his attention.
Regardless of the situation, Zubrod is said to always remain calm, prioritizes requests and follows through on every issue with a great attitude.
