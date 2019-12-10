The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded to back-to-back structure fires down the road from each other in Galena the morning of Dec. 8.
Southern Stone County Fire Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen said that at 12:10 a.m. crews were dispatched to a home on Pioneer Point Road on report of a medical alert alarm that had been activated. Upon arrival to the scene units found a mobile home type residential structure with smoke showing. Crews made an interior attack on the fire and had cleared the scene by 2:01 a.m.
At 7:19 a.m. Southern Stone County Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Lake Forrest Drive, off of Pioneer Point Road. Crews on scene reported a multi level residence with smoke and flames showing from the roof. Units quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the scene by 9:24 p.m.
While the structure fires were within proximity to each other, Nielsen said investigators don’t believe the cause of the fires to be suspicious in nature.
“Right now the fires are under investigations, but we’re looking closely at electrical. We don’t believe there is any foul play,” said Nielsen. “It’s either just coincidental that they’re in the same vicinity around the same time or with it being electrical, we’re not sure.”
Nielsen added that both homes suffered moderate smoke, fire and water damage. No injuries were reported.
