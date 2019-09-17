The 2019 Taney County Fall Clean-Up is being held on Oct. 11 and 12.
During the clean-up, the Taney County Transfer Station and the Taney County Recycling Center will be accepting a number of items at no charge from county residents.
Items that will be accepted during these two days include furniture, appliances, automotive batteries, carpet, lumber, shingles, siding, guttering and almost anything metal. Glass is accepted at both locations at anytime of the year, but it must be separated from any other material, so it can be placed in its designated area.
The Taney County Transfer Station will accept tires, but there will be a $1 charge per tire and a limit of 12 tires per resident. This clean-up event is for county residents only, so no commercial dealers will be allowed to participate in the “free of charge” disposal.
Participating county residents will need proof of Taney County residency. Locations will accept a photo ID with an address, an electric bill, tax statement or anything that has address of your residence on it. Collection times are from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Household trash, brush, leaves, tree stumps and hazardous waste will not be accepted. Household hazardous waste will accepted at a separate facility by appointment only. Call 417-337-8566 to make an appointment.
The Taney County Transfer Stations is located at 274 Buchanan Road in Branson. The Taney County Recycling Center is located on Highway 160, three miles east of Forsyth. For additional information call 417-546-7268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.