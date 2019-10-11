Planning & Development Building Division Supervisor Roy Swarms was presented with the city of Branson employee of the month for October at the Oct. 8 Board of Aldermen meeting.
According to a staff report, the city was notified of a potential property in violation of both the city’s and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s floodplain management regulations, and instead of taking an enforcement approach, Swarms began doing research on the property to find a positive solution. Thanks to teamwork and numerous communications, the issue was amicably resolved and violations against the property owner were dropped.
Swarms has reportedly taken on this situation along with many others with a positive attitude, installed this attitude in his staff and has drastically improved customer experience feedback.
