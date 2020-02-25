The annual “Dancing with the Stars of Branson” event, a fundraiser for Branson High School’s Project Graduation 2020, is set for Feb. 28 at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Project Graduation, a program offered by many high schools, raises funds to host drug and alcohol-free activities as part of a post-graduation party.
“On Graduation Night all the kids will meet in the school and they’ll have a little dance party,” said Event Coordinator Sonya Godfrey. “Then, they’re going to be going to two or three different locations in town an spending a few hours in each place. They get to participate in different activities. They win prizes. They have food.
“It’s just a great safe thing for the kids. It’s like a lock-in, but they’re traveling on buses. They’ll spend the entire night doing these activities in a safe manner. They get to leave at, I think, 7 a.m. the next morning when everything is wrapped up.”
During this fundraiser, the “stars” will be paired with local dancers as they compete for the elusive “Mirror Ball Trophy,” as well as raise funds to help Project Graduation. In addition for charging admission, additional funds will be raised by voting for a favorite couple by donating in their name to Project Graduation.
“The way it works is, they can get contributions and do some fundraising going into the event and people can contribute financially to support their favorite couple,” Godfrey said. “Then the night of the event we’ll have cash boxes by each couple and after the dance ... people in the audience can also vote for the couple at the event by putting money in the boxes.
“People can contribute with cash or check or via PayPal and we also have a Square to swipe debt cards and credit cards ... and whoever has collected the most donations wins the Mirror Ball Trophy, and that will be called the people’s choice award.”
The dancing couples will include Jim Barber and Jacqui Bell, Jared Beshore and Leah Johnson, Bryan Brown and Mesa Mitchell, Brandei Clifton and Jay McManis, Sheri Holloway and Nathan Applegate, Anthony Lourenco and Caitlin Secrest, Sunshine Ridinger and Jordan Dickison, Kelly Smith and Norvin Breeck, as well as Erin Wickler and Kelvin Wright.
Judges for the event include show biz legend Janet Lennon, Peggy Lee Brennan-Haberer and Jeremy Rabe.
“We really appreciate how hard everyone is working on this event, because it really is a lot of people contributing,” Godfrey said. “I feel like we can’t thank the dancing couples enough and everybody that’s contributing. We just really, really appreciate it.
“It really means a lot to everybody involved … and it’s a good feeling knowing people are contributing to a good cause”
Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per student.
Search Dancing with the Stars of Branson on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.