The 25-year-old Branson Cedar Ridge campus got an upgrade over the summer, with fresh blacktop outlining the newest improvements.
The buses run on a dual route system, meaning buses are continuously coming in and out at different times. The transformation of the single lane into a fully functional interior double lane bus route was deemed the way to go.
According to Dr. Brad Swofford, Branson school district superintendent, the main goal for this project was to increase safety.
This new renovation creates a double lane system so buses can safely maneuver around other buses into their designated spots. This is important so the children make sure they get on the correct bus and make it to their destination.
According to Dr. Swofford, this addition has also created 75 to 100-plus parking spots that can be used after hours for assemblies and concerts. Approximately another 40 interior spots were added for everyday use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.