The Branson aldermen voted to postpone a substitute bill regarding the age to buy tobacco.
It was voted on by the aldermen in place of an original bill that provided criminalized aspects to those under the age of 21 in possession of tobacco products.
The new proposed ordinance takes those criminalized aspects away from those younger than 21 and places them on the retailers who may try to sell to those under 21.
The new substitute bill was then postponed to allow City Attorney Chris Lebeck time to provide further changes so yet another substitute bill can be proposed at the next meeting on March 24.
According to Lebeck, the changes will cover what was presented to the board by Genny Chadwick, of Tobacco 21, and who acts as an adjunct assistant professor at the School of Health Professions at the University of Missouri.
Some of Chadwick’s proposed changes are:
–Proof of age: A driver’s license or government issued photographic identification must be provided that states the individual is 21 years of age or older.
–Penalties for minors who purchase or possess tobacco products have been removed.
–A person selling or distributing tobacco products/vapor products must require proof of age from any prospective purchaser.
–No verification will be required for a person who appears to be over the age of 30.
–Signs will be required for the sale of tobacco products, alternative nicotine products and vapor products. It will be illegal to sell, provide or distribute these products without the proper signage on the premises to which these products are sold.
–If three or more violations of this ordinance occur at a licensed location within a 36-month period, the issued permit will be subject to revocation or nonrenewal.
–Proposed new penalties: Any license holder/agent of that license holder (clerks) that violates this ordinance will be subject to a fine of $250 for the first violation and a $500 fine for the second and any additional violation within a 36-month period.
–In addition to the above, the permit holder will have their license suspended for seven days for the second and any additional violations in the 36-month period.
For those who may not be aware, on Dec. 20, 2019, President Donald Trump signed the H.R. 1865 - Further Consolidated Appropriations Act into law. That Appropriations Act included an amendment to 21 U.S.C. 387(d) making it unlawful for any retailer to sell a tobacco product to any person younger than 21 years of age. Therefore, this is now a federal law, not something that is ‘unique’ to Branson.
