More than 200 classic car owners are expected to make their way into Stone County later this month for the 5th Annual Branson West Business Association Car Show on Aug. 17.
With a total of 20 categories for collectors to enter, the BWBA Car Show offers a show for all kinds of classic, new and specialty vehicles, according to BWBA President Ronda Watson.
“We’ll have a lot of classic and new cars, trucks, bikes, specialty vehicles,” said Watson. “I know sometimes we have some military vehicles or old firetrucks, unique scooters and things like that.”
While spectator’s can take in the sights of the car show, Watson said they’ll also be able to enjoy some great sounds with live music playing all day from three different bands.
“We have the Flying Buzzards, which do bluegrass and Sean Campbell & The Band Rescue. He does some country and some classic rock,” Watson said. “Then we have Bill Campbell again. He’s been with us since the beginning and he does a lot of classic rock as well. Just kind of a one man band.”
While the car show is just around the corner, Watson said they are continuing to take vehicle applications.
To enter a vehicle into the show there is a $25 fee, which includes an event t-shirt, and for the first 60 who registered, a free goodie bag.
“We have plenty of room. We can always expand where we have our cars set up. So we can take hundreds,” said Watson.”
The funds raised from this annual event go towards a number of the projects and events the BWBA host or partner in each year.
“We help promote businesses and business networking within the Branson West area. We have a sign board that we have that has the list of members that we have to upkeep,” Watson said. “We also give some donations to the city for the Christmas light displays that you see around town throughout the Christmas season.
“We’re also in the process of looking into a welcome to Branson West sign, kind of partnering with the city. So we have that going on, as well as some other small projects that we do as an organization. We also host a free Easter egg hunt that’s held next to Walmart every year.”
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vehicle registration will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. and awards will be held at 3 p.m. The car show is held in the Tiffany Village area by the north water tower at 252 Tunnel Drive in Branson West.
Food trucks, vendor booths, a kids area with inflatables and a silent auction will also be available to spectators throughout the day.
Attendees planning to spend the day at the show are encouraged to bring their own chairs and a canopy for shade.
Watson shared she is still open to having more vendors for the event. Anyone interested in become a vendor, a sponsor or entering a vehicle into the show can find application online at www.bransonwestbusinessassociation.com.
