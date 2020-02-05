Due to the unexpected blast of winter weather, organizers of the “Hot Winter Fun Big Show” have announced the event will now take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
“All purchased tickets will be honored and seating will remain the same, so hold on to those tickets,” said Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater General Manager Jeannie Horton.
This annual show is sponsored by The League of Branson Theatre Owners & Show Producers, also known as The Branson Show League, in order to raise funds to help market the live show scene.
Keep reading the Branson Tri-Lakes News for additional information and updates.
For questions, concerns, refund inquires or additional information, call 417-339-3003.
