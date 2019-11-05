The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Little Rock District will once again be temporarily shutting down the stretch of highway over Table Rock Dam this month as they continue their year-long efforts to refurbish the dam’s head gates.
Both lanes of Highway 165/265 across Table Rock Dam will first be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 to 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, according to U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Little Rock District Public Affairs Specialist Jay Woods.
“We are going to be doing some refurbishing work on one of the gates on the dam. So to do that, we’re going to have to move in a crane to help move some of the equipment around,” said Woods. “So the night of the seventh and the early morning of the eighth, we’re going to start staging equipment in that area.”
The Table Rock Dam roadway will then be closed down again from 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov 17 to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
“What they’re going to be doing during those two days is, at night they’re going to be physically working on the gates,” said Woods. “Once they finish the refurbishment of the gates, they will then be removing the equipment they moved in on the night of the seventh.”
The head gates on Table Rock Dam are gates that are in front of the turbines. When the gates are raised, water goes into the penstock, which is part of the turbine, and creates electricity.
According to a press release, additional road closures may be scheduled as work progresses. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers said they regret any inconvenience this may cause drivers. Drivers traveling in this area should expect traffic delays and are asked to obey traffic lights and operate cautiously around equipment and work crews.
Driver’s who regularly travel across the dam are asked to use the alternative route which will be Highway 165 off of Highway 65 during the closure.
