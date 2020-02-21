Don “Pete” Peterson, President of the Senior Center Board, came up with the idea of “Yes, there is such thing as a free lunch” and decided to present his idea to Tim Scott, President of the Bank of Missouri, who has agreed to sponsor lunch for the first 100 seniors, aged 60 and over, who sign in for lunch at the Branson Senior Center, 201 Compton Drive in Branson.
The Branson Senior Center provides hot lunches for the community Monday through Friday every week, and everyone is invited.
The salad bar opens at 11a.m., and the hot lunch window opens at 11:30 a.m.
No reservations are required, just show up hungry. Lunch is $6 for those under the age of 60, and a suggested donation of only $3.50 for those 60 and over. The salad bar is also available for an additional free-will donation.
During the last week of February, on one of the days that week, lunch will be sponsored by The Bank of Missouri. To take advantage of this offer, folks must be present and have lunch at the Branson Senior Center that day. “Which day, you ask?” Peterson said. “Well now, there’s the challenge; you’ll simply have to come to the Branson Senior Center for lunch every day during the last week in February in order to find out if that’s the lucky day.
“And next time you visit The Bank of Missouri, let them know how much we appreciate their community support. If you’ve never been to the Branson Senior Center, you’re missing out on the best deal in Branson. Great food, great fellowship, great activities, great fun. Come join us at the happiest place in Branson.”
In addition to this program, the folks at the Branson Hollister Senior Center will also participate in a fundraiser at the Pizza Ranch on March 2 between 4-8 p.m.
Volunteers from the Branson-Hollister Senior Center will be clearing tables to earn money for the Center. As you enter, they will have information about the Center and will hand out menus and newsletters.
“The Pizza Ranch owners and staff are very involved with the community and offer to help out where ever they can,” Peterson said. “Tip jars will be placed around the Pizza Ranch and a percentage of the sales will also be given to the Branson-Hollister Senior Center.
