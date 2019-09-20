The Brooke Wellness Center in Branson is hosting its 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Holiday Hills Resort and Golf Club.
The tournament is a four person scramble and will be a flighted 18-hole contest.
All players will receive a registration gift, have access to snacks and beverages on the course and the chance to win a new fishing boat.
“In the hole-in-one competition they’re playing for that 21-foot Sun Tracker Fishing Pontoon Boat” said Brook Wellness Center Clinical Director Stan Robinson. “It’s really nice. It’s like a $20,000 boat. So if somebody makes a hole-in-one, they’re going to win that.”
An awards ceremony is being held following the tournament to honor the winning team, as well as the winner of the longest driver contest.
A full all-you-can-eat taco bar and refreshments will also be open to attendees at the awards ceremony.
The cost to play is $350 for a four-person team or $100 for an individual. A number of event sponsorships are also available. All the proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Brook Recovery House, according to Brook Wellness President and Project Director Rosie Robinson.
“In Missouri, there’s 13,000 people looking for treatment every single day. Right now there’s just still under 2,000 available beds in Missouri. So that’s the reason we’re doing all these different fundraisers that we do throughout the year, so we can raise money to open up the Brook Recovery House,” said Rosie Robinson. “Right now we have the Brook Wellness Center, which is an intensive outpatient that helps with people who don’t need inpatient, so we help them with treatment.
“But sometimes there are people that we sometimes have to send to an inpatient, and there’s really nowhere to go because everywhere is fully booked. So we want to be able to offer that to our community.”
The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The Holiday Hills Resort and Golf Club is located at 630 East Rockford Drive in Branson. While they will not turn anyone away who want to sign up the day of the tournament, advance registration is preferred and can be done online at thebrookewellnesscenter.org.
