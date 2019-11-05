The 7th Annual Military Film Festival at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex, featuring a line-up of military documentaries, film producers and veterans who take part in the stories, kicked off Wednesday morning at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex. These documentaries of true-life experiences are shown in the Elite Cinema III movie theater at 8:30 a.m., with the box office opening at 7:30 a.m.
Admission is free to all veterans, and $5 for everyone else.
The Military Film Festival was created jointly by Col. James Wilhite, author of the recently released documentary, “We Answered the Call: Building of the Crown Jewel of Afghanistan,” and Paul and Ann Bluto, owners of Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex.
“Our vision was to create a film festival partnership to educate future generations and honor the men and women that have served our nation,” Paul Bluto said. “Always remember and never forget.”
This year’s lineup features “Chosin,” “Scramble the Seawolves,” and “The Girl Who Wore Freedom.” The screenings of “Scramble the Seawolves” and “The Girl Who Wore Freedom” will also see special guests before and after the screenings.
Thursday morning sees a screening of “Scramble the Seawolves,” billed as “captivating, true stories as told by the men that lived them.” Narrated by “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe, “Seawolves” is the little-known story of the US Navy’s first and only dedicated attack helicopter gunship squadron. Established in 1967 in support of Gamewarden Operations in the Mekong Delta, Republic of Vietnam with hand-me-down huey’s and the spirit of ingenuity, courage and resolve, the Seawolves became the most decorated squadron in the Vietnam War and in Naval Aviation history.
Thursday’s screening of “Scramble the Seawolves” will see producer and directors Jeff and Shannon Arballo chatting before and after the screening.
Friday morning sees “The Girl Who Wore Freedom,” billed as “unconditional love story between the people of Normandy and the American GIs who freed them from German occupation.” The documentary, which was released earlier this year, opens with highlights from a recent D-Day celebration, as well as footage from D-Day, June 6, 1944. One year later, June 6, 1945, six-year-old Dany Patrix is caught on film at the first D-Day commemoration parade, wearing a dress her mother designed for her.
The dress represented the American flag, and was made of silk from parachutes that were scattered in the surrounding fields after the 1944 landing. Today, Dany Patrix-Boucherie is still grateful to the American GIs who liberated her village of Ste. Marie du Mont. She is “The Girl Who Wore Freedom.”
Friday morning, Dany Patrix-Boucherie, her daughter Flo Boucherie, and the film’s creator, Christian Taylor, will be at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex for the screening of “The Girl Who Wore Freedom.”
“We are extremely honored to have Dany and her daughter Flo travel all the way from Normandy, France, to join us here in Branson during the premiere of the documentary Girl Who Wore Red and to experience the largest Veterans Homecoming Celebration in the country,” VP of Marketing for Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex Tom Forster said.
Saturday morning, the festival wraps with a screening of “Chosin,” which tells an account of the Chosin Reservoir Campaign in the Korean War.
The box office opens at 7:30 a.m., and showtime is 8:30 a.m.
Admission is free for Veterans, $5 for all others.
Visit bransonimax.com for more.
