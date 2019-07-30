A Branson police officer received the city’s employee of the month award for his role in developing and running a program for at-risk youth.
Branson Police Officer Darold Donathan received the July 2019 Employee of the Month from Alderman Kevin McConnell during Tuesday’s meeting. McConnell said Donathan was instrumental in running the Summer Teen Engagement Program.
“This program engages local at-risk teens with police officers in a non-enforcement, positive atmosphere,” McConnell said. “Officer Donathan worked countless hours with school resource officers, Branson school counselors, local attractions, business leaders, etc. to build a weeklong program.”
McConnell said participants were included in a variety of activities, including community service at a local park.
“Officer Donathan made the first year of this program a huge success because of his dedication, leadership, and volunteerism,” he said.
Donathan called the program a great opportunity, and it wouldn’t have been possible without local support from businesses, the schools and other officers.
“It was definitely a group project, Donathan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.