John Kessinger, teacher at Reeds Spring High School, has taken the initiative to promote leadership in the classroom through Cornerstone.
“About five-six years ago the administration asked me to kind of take it (the leadership class), retool it and change it a little bit. But first, it started as just one class. It was called Leadership. We talked about leadership skills and what those things looked like and how to apply them,” said Kessinger. “We ended up changing the name to Cornerstone. I didn’t like the term leadership because it creates a certain image of what people expect, and that’s not what we want to be about. We want kids to bring in different strengths and different weaknesses and we want them to be aware of their different strengths and weaknesses and how to use them.”
Cornerstone is a class offered at Reeds Spring high school that has been around for several years but Kessinger is helping provide what it needs to evolve.
“As we began to grow with it, I really wanted to give the kids opportunities not just to talk about leadership but to start to show it and start to learn how to use the skills we talked about.
So about my second or third year, we started putting more of a servant leadership approach to it. At that point, we had enough kids that some of them were taking it two years in a row now. We didn’t want to do the same thing over and over with them, so we began to create a bit of a tier.”
With the idea for growth in Kessinger’s mind, three levels of the class were made and implemented.
“So we have a leadership one group and they focus on the tools and skills learned to be good leaders,” said Kessinger. “Then social skills, business and job (related) soft skills: how to talk to people, how to give presentations, how to look people in the eye and shake their hands, talk on the phone and all those kinds of things that are very important but don’t always get taught or emphasized.”
“So with our second-year kids, we wanted to give them opportunities so we started giving them either projects or we would have them plan projects and talk about who to contract when you need resources, how to set a date, how to set your time table, how to put together what you want to put together, how to run the event and how to follow up with other people about it.”
The second-year Cornerstone students work on things including operating the food pantry, Carl’s Closet, working in the school store and coming up with the details for Miracle On Wolf Lane, an idea to help combat the high amount of poverty, and food scarcity that comes with it, in the area while creating a couple of hours on a Saturday in December where families get to come in with no expectations and simply get to spend time together.
“By the time they get to Cornerstone three, a lot of them have a hyper focus. Some of them are in HYPE, which is our Freshman Mentoring Program, so we’re putting more on their plate to not just mentor to the freshman in high school but try to get out to the other buildings to create mentoring opportunities and connections with the younger kids. We’re trying to get them out into the community more, doing more community service and doing things around the area,” said Kessinger.
Cornerstone is an opportunity for Reeds Spring students to harness ideas and help find new interests and passions.
“The neat thing is, it’s always changing. I always have new kids, but then they have new ideas. It’s not a program where I say ‘this is what we’re going to do, this is what we have to do.’ I want to give them things to think about, things that kind of plant some ideas, but I want them to come up with organic ideas. I want them to find things they are interested in, things they are passionate about.”
The Reeds Spring High School Cornerstone class is also working on collecting shoes for students in need. From Oct. 28 to Nov. 8, anyone can drop-off new, athletic-style shoes at any building in the district or at Oakley Auto World. All shoe sizes are needed, ranging from toddler to adult with a emphasis on adult sizes.
For more information on shoe donations, contact Ben Fisher, director of communications, at 417-272-8173 ext. 4019.
