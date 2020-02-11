A presentation about the Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee was held at the Jan. 30 Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Table Rock Lake Operations Project Manager Rebecca Shortt with the Army Corps of Engineers spoke about the formation of the Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee and gave an update on the Shoreline Management Plan.
According to their website, the TRLOC is an independent Federal advisory committee established as directed by the Water Resources Development Act of 2016.
The committee is advisory in nature only with duties to include providing information and recommendations to the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District Engineer on revisions to the Table Rock Lake Master Plan and Shoreline Management Plan.
The TRLOC may also, at the discretion of the District Engineer, review any permit to be issued under the provisions of the existing master plan and shoreline management plan until any approved revisions are finalized and become part of the formal governing documents.
Their current tentative schedule, held at the Dewey Short Visitors Center in Branson, is as follows:
–March 5: second meeting (since the Jan. 23 meeting was postponed)
–May 6: third meeting
–July 16: fourth meeting to present final master plan
Approximately the first three hours of the second and third meeting will consist of public comments.
The public may submit written comments or statements regarding the stated agenda of the open meeting or the committee’s mission to the committee.
Written comments can be mailed to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee, P.O. Box 867, Little Rock, AR 72203; or emailed to ceswl-tablerocksmp_fac@usace.army.mil. An online fillable comment card is available at https://go.usa.gov/xpZkQ.
According to their website, each page of the comment or statement must include the author’s name, title or affiliation, address and daytime phone number.
Written comments or statements being submitted in response to the agenda must be received by the Designated Federal Officer by April 28, instead of the previous Feb. 27 date, to be considered by the Committee.
More information can be found on their website.
