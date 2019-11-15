The Taneyhills Community Library in Branson completed their quest to name the bookworm that resides in the children’s library.
Meet Wigglesworth.
According to a press release from the library, out of many creative names submitted by area children, a committee chose the winning name suggested by third grader, GiGi Lyman.
“I wanted him to have a fancy name, but it needed to sound like a worm,” Lyman said.
Along with the introduction of Wigglesworth, the library has created a coloring book graced with the presence of Wigglesworth and different regions of their mural on its pages to promote a fundraiser to renovate the library’s entrance.
The coloring books are currently available at the library’s circulation desk for $10.
