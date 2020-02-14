The 24th Annual Branson Tri-Lakes Building & Home Show kicked off Friday morning, and is set to run through Sunday afternoon at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center.
The annual Building & Home Show is presented by The Vacation Channel and sponsored by Branson HVAC and PerfectSigns.com.
During this event, more than 100 vendors, many of them new to the show this year, will be on hand with everything from bathroom fixtures to flooring, Amish Furniture, ultrasonic blind cleaning, farm and home supplies, outdoor playground equipment, solar systems, HVAC equipment, windows, granite for kitchen, bath and floors, roofing, appliances, whole house vacuum systems, home security, concrete, sheet metal wall décor, hearing specialists, insurance, chiropractors, designers, skin care, sleep systems, golf cars, lumber, hardware, fireplaces, pools and spas and contractors ready to build your project from the ground up.
On Sunday, the first 50 paid admissions will receive a free gift of a Royal Prestige, Precision Santoku Knife, in a presentation case, valued at $49.99.
Show hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $10 for a wristband good for the entire weekend (come and go) and $7 on Sunday.
Those who choose to may bring dog or cat food to donate to area humane societies, and save $1 on admission.
Call the Vacation Channel at 417-294-6505 or visit BransonHomeShow.com.
