This Christmas season the Branson Parks and Recreation Department is putting on its fourth Adopt-A-Senior program.
In coordination with SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, this program provides gifts and holiday joy to Branson area seniors who may not otherwise feel like they are receiving the holiday spirit.
“We did it (the first year and) the response we got from the seniors in the area was amazing,” said Traci Burrow, community center coordinator. “This is our fourth year of doing Adopt-A-Senior, and we expect to have about 250 local seniors on the list this year.
“So what we do is type up the list and we put them out at the Branson RecPlex and the community center. You can also receive (the list) by email if you email me and then people shop for those items, bring them back and then we tag them and deliver them to our seniors.”
Christmas wish lists are distributed to local seniors through area care facilities, the Branson Community Center and the Senior Age home meal delivery program.
The finished lists are then returned to the Branson Community Center to give to those in the community who are interested in adopting a senior.
If you would like to adopt a senior this holiday season, wish lists are currently available at the Branson Community Center and Branson RecPlex.
You can also request a wish list by emailing Community Center Coordinator Traci Burrow at tburrow@bransonmo.gov or calling the community center at 417-337-8510.
Wish lists and gifts should be returned to the Branson RecPlex or Branson Community Center no later than Monday, Dec. 9.
The hours to pick up wish lists and drop off gifts at the Branson Community Center are 8-4 Mon. - Fri. and the Branson RecPlex from 8-8 Mon. - Sat. and Sun. 12-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.