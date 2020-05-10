Senator Joshua Hawley released a commencement video Sunday for College of the Ozarks 2020 graduates.
Hawley was scheduled to give the commencement address on Sunday, May 10, but the ceremony has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full four-minute message can be viewed here.
